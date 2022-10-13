Tony Gonzalez Pregame Comment Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Tony Gonzalez of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks at the Pro Bowl press conference at the Super Bowl XL Media Center at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan on February 1, 2006. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Tony Gonzalez didn't mince words about the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears during Amazon's pregame show.

Gonzalez was asked about the matchup and called both teams "JV teams."

"These are the JV teams of the NFL," Gonzalez said.

It's a bit harsh, but Gonzalez does have a point. These two teams have a combined record of 3-7 after the first five weeks of the season and are both on losing streaks.

The Bears have lost two straight while the Commanders have lost four straight since beating the Jacksonville Jaguars to open the season.

NFL fans were quick to agree with Gonzalez following his comment.

The Commanders and Bears will kick off their matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET. It'll be televised by Amazon Prime Video and will be called by Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.