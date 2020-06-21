The No. 1 cornerback recruit in the country will be announcing his commitment sooner than expected.

Tony Grimes, a five-star defensive back out of Virginia Beach, had originally planned on announcing his commitment later this year. But he’s decided to speed things up.

The No. 7 overall recruit in the 2021 class will be announcing his decision on June 30. He has four finalists.

Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M and North Carolina are still in play for the elite defensive back. He made his announcement on Twitter.

North Carolina is believed to be the favorite to land Grimes. The Tar Heels have close to 80 percent of the predictions on 247Sports’ “Crystal Ball.”

Grimes moving up his decision date could be good news for Mack Brown and Co.

“I am looking for more of a connection and knowing that there is someone there, that when I get there, I can trust, and someone who is going to develop me,” Grimes said about his decision, per 247Sports. “Who is going to develop me more and who is going to put me in a position where I can play, ball out and get developed for the next level?”

Grimes is the No. 1 player at his position and the No. 1 player in the state of Virginia. He will be a massive addition to whoever lands him.