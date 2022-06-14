Tony Khan Announces Decision On Wrestler Jeff Hardy

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 01: Professional wrestler Jeff Hardy of WWE The Hardy Boyz attends Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia 2017 - Day 1 at Pennsylvania Convention Center on June 1, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Tony Khan has made a decision on wrestler Jeff Hardy.

Khan announced this Tuesday that he's suspending Hardy without pay.

However, he's also going to assist Hardy with whatever help he needs.

"We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon," Khan said in a statement. "AEW does not condone Jeff's alleged behavior. We've made it clear to Jeff that we'll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he's open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.

"If you or a loved one needs help, please reach out to SAMHSA's National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)."

Hardy was arrested early Monday morning for a suspended license and another DUI offense. Unfortunately, that's his third in the last 10 years.

"Jeff Hardy is one of my favorite wrestlers ever and it breaks my heart to see him continue to fall victim to his relapses. Addiction is scary. The man needs genuine help to get better and taking him out of Wednesday’s ladder match and sending him home is step number one," one fan tweeted.

Hopefully Hardy can get back on the right track soon.