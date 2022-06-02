Tony Kornheiser Ripped By Former Colleague: Sports Media World Reacts

From an outside perspective, ESPN's Tony Kornheiser is a fun-loving sports enthusiast. However, that may not be an accurate description of the longtime PTI co-host.

Norman Chad, one of Kornheiser's former colleagues, ripped Kornheiser in a recent interview.

Chad used to appear on Pardon the Interruption, but was unexpectedly removed from the production. He believes Kornheiser played a role in the decision.

“I was a guest host a couple of dozen times, minimum. I appeared on it on Five Good Minutes 10 or 20 times," Chad said. "Then I was persona non grata. … It was either (Tony) Kornheiser himself who said no more Norm, or the guy who ran the show (executive producer) Erik Rydholm. It had to be one of the two and it was probably both.”

Chad went on to say Kornheiser has a track record of stabbing people in the back over the years.

“Tony is capable of stabbing someone in the back and having no blood on his hands," he explained. "When I saw it happen to other people who I knew well, respected, and were friends with, Tony was operating the same way there so my goodness, I guess he did the same thing to me."

Oh boy. Sports media drama never dies, does it?

It'll be interesting to see whether or not Tony Kornheiser elects to respond. We can't imagine he lets these comments go un-responded to.

Chad, meanwhile, hasn't spoken to Kornheiser in over 15 years.