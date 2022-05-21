Tony La Russa Alleges Josh Donaldson Made Racist Comment To Tim Anderson

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 30: Former Chicago White Sox manager Tony Larussa throws out the first pitch before the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers game at U.S. Cellular Field on August 30, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeffrey Phelps/Getty Images)

Tempers flared in Chicago's weekend matinee against the New York Yankees Saturday after Josh Donaldson and White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal got into it behind the plate.

However, according to manager Tony La Russa, Grandal was defending teammate Tim Anderson for what La Russa says was a racist comment aimed at the shortstop.

Per NBSCS White Sox, "Tony La Russa alleges Josh Donaldson made a racist comment towards Tim Anderson. Declined to comment further."

Afterwards, Anderson himself opened up on the exchange between he and Donaldson. Saying that the Yankees third baseman referred to him as "Jackie [Robinson]."

Yeah, he just made a disrespectful comment. Basically, you know, trying to call me Jackie Robinson. Like, 'what's up, Jackie?' I don't play like that. I don't really play at all. ... He made the comment, and it was disrespectful, and I don't think it was called for.

Anderson went on to say it started when Donaldson first got on-base in the opening inning, telling reporters he "spared him." Then when it happened again in the third.

The All-Star said he agreed with Tony La Russa that the comments were racially motivated.