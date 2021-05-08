After Albert Pujols was released by the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, the aging superstar reportedly made it clear that his 21-year MLB career isn’t over just yet. So where will the future-Hall-of-Fame designated hitter head next?

According to oddsmakers at SportsLine.com, the most likely landing spot for Pujols is the Chicago White Sox, who are currently led by his former St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa.

While a reunion for these two would be a fun sight for baseball fans, La Russa shut that possibility down on Friday.

“We have Jose (Abreu) and Yermin (Mercedes) and even if Yermin gets less hot, it’s a good way to DH other guys, get them off their feet,” La Russa, per ESPN. “There is no fit here, unfortunately.”

Pujols is widely considered one of the greatest first basemen of all time — but at at 41 years old, his days as a reliable long-term option at that position seem to be over. When/if he does find a new roster spot this year, it will more than likely be with a team that needs to add some solid DH depth.

Right now, the White Sox are locked in at the first baseman position with reigning league MVP Jose Abreu. So far this season, the three-time All Star has logged 23 hits, 23 RBIs and six home runs through 110 at bats (.209 BA). And after notching just one at bat through his rookie season in 2020, Yermin Mercedes is off to a red-hot start as Chicago’s starting DH. Recording 35 hits, 16 RBIs and five home runs through 92 at bats (.380), the franchise certainly isn’t pressed to find a new designated hitter.

Here are the full list of odds via SportsLine.com:

White Sox +200

A’s +350

Indians +500

Blue Jays +700

Royals +900

Cardinals +1500

No team +2000

Where do you think Pujols will end up?