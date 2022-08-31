Tony La Russa Missing Tonight's Game, To Undergo Further Medical Testing

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22: Manager Tony La Russa #22 of the Chicago White Sox looks on prior to the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 22, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will miss tonight's home matchup against the Kansas City Royals with an undisclosed medical issue.

Doctors advised La Russa to sit out of tonight's contest. The 77-year-old veteran manager will undergo further medical testing in Chicago on Wednesday, per an official statement from the White Sox.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will take over as manager for tonight's game.

The White Sox are currently ranked third in the AL Central with a 63-65 record on the year. The team has dropped nine of their last 11 games during the month of August.

Cairo, tonight's stand-in manager, went 2-0 as an interim manager for the team in 2021.

The White Sox expect to have an update on La Russa's status before tomorrow night's matchup against the Royals.