Tony Pollard Has Honest Comment About His Role In Cowboys Offense

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Running back Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Recent injuries to Ezekiel Elliott have seen Tony Pollard's workload with the Dallas Cowboys increase dramatically - and he's been thriving with it. But not everyone on the team appears confident that he can handle the larger snap count.

Speaking to the media this week, Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete suggested that Pollard hit the wall with his effectiveness after about 30 snaps. When asked about Peete's comments, Pollard vehemently disagreed.

“I definitely can do more..." Pollard said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m pretty sure he didn’t mean exactly a 30-play cutoff."

30 plays certainly doesn't appear to be the cutoff point this year. He's gotten 30 snaps or more on offense three times and went over 100 yards from scrimmage in two of those games.

"Whatever they ask me to do, whatever they need me to do, I got it,” he added.

Through eight games this season, Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott are playing comparably well. But Pollard is doing significantly better for every touch the team gives him.

Right now he's on pace for over 1,200 yards from scrimmage and double-digit touchdowns. He'll be a coveted free agent at the end of this season.

No matter how the season ends, the Cowboys are going to have a tough decision to make with Pollard. He's a free agent and the team will probably have to dedicate a lot of necessary cap space to bringing him back.

And he can certainly handle 30 or more carries.