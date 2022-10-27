Tony Pollard Is Ready To Go: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Running back Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tony Pollard is likely in for a huge workload this weekend.

The Dallas Cowboys backup running back is set to see a major spike in touches if Ezekiel Elliott is unable to take the field for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Elliott has yet to practice this week as he deals with a torn MCL and a thigh bruise.

When asked about this likely workload spike, Pollard seemed more than ready to step up to the plate. He said he's ready for whatever carries and targets the Cowboys can give him.

“If they call it, I can haul it," he said, per team insider Patrik Walker.

The NFL world — specifically Pollard's fantasy football managers — are excited by this response.

"That quote has no business going as hard as it does," one fan wrote.

"I love this kid so much," another said.

"Let Zeke rest, it really ain’t even a question with Pollard tbh," another added.

Pollard has 375 yards and two rushing touchdowns on the year so far. He also has 105 yards in the receiving game.

In potentially his first 2022 game as the lead back, Pollard could easily put up some big numbers against the Bears on Sunday.