Tony Pollard Is Working On New Role At Cowboys Practice

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Running back Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard proved to be a solid backup and No. 2 behind Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott. But he's making moves to ensure he gets an even bigger role with the team.

In an interview with Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pollard revealed that trying out being a slot receiver. To that end, he's been working with offensive assistant Kyle Valero to learn the ins and outs of route-running, breaks and certain plays.

“Just details like route-running, getting in and out of breaks, why we’re running certain plays and what’s the meaning behind them,” Pollard said. “We’re getting into the depth of why we’re doing the things that we’re doing, so it will make more sense in the big picture... It just shows the hard work that I’ve put in.”

This isn't the first time the Cowboys have tried to get Pollard and Elliott on the field at the same time. There were several games last year where the Cowboys would try to stick them both in the backfield together to try and make big plays.

The end result was a breakout season for Tony Pollard and a historic year for the Cowboys offense. Pollard finished the season with 719 rushing yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry, and over 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

Dallas' offense finished first in the NFL in yards and points for the first time in 50 years en route to winning the NFC East title while going 12-5.

