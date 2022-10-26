Tony Pollard Reacts To The Ezekiel Elliott Injury News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Running back Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott has been injury prone throughout his career and that reared its ugly head again on Wednesday.

Elliott suffered a sprained right knee during last Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions and it's going to affect his practice availability. Head coach Mike McCarthy said that Elliott will not practice on Wednesday and that his workload will be managed throughout the week.

Fellow running back Tony Pollard also saw the news but said that he's ready to carry the load if Elliott can't play this week.

"I mean whatever they ask of me to carry, I got it," Pollard said. "They call it, I’m gonna haul it."

Pollard has always been a great 1B running back for the Cowboys. He already has 375 rushing yards and two touchdowns off 67 carries this season and that came after he finished last season with 130 carries for 719 yards and two touchdowns.

We'll have to see if the Cowboys decide to err on the side of caution for this Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.