Tony Pollard Seeing Increased Role: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Running back Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Over the past few seasons, some fans have been begging the Dallas Cowboys to get running back Tony Pollard more involved in the offense.

He seemingly provides a little more juice than former star running back Ezekiel Elliott when he's in the game. However, the Cowboys have limited Pollard's touches while giving Elliott the bulk of the workload.

That might be coming to an end, though. According to a report from Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr, the team has increased Pollard's role so far this offseason.

"The increased use plan of Tony Pollard is in full effect in Cowboys OTAs," Hill said. "They opened team drills with Pollard on the field with Ezekiel Elliott and Pollard lined up in the slot."

Of course, that led to plenty of reaction from the fans. It's safe to say they're excited about the news.

"LET'S GO," one Cowboys blog said.

"Now that Kellen finally realizes he is allowed to line up his most dynamic players all over the field, it is over for the rest of the NFL," one fan said.

"yesss please get our best RB more snaps," another fan said.

Will an increase to Pollard's workload help the Cowboys win back-to-back NFC East titles?