Tony Romo Appears To Be Done With 1 NFL Head Coach

You know you’re not doing a good job as an NFL head coach when Tony Romo is not-so-subtly trashing your decision making during a game.

Romo is as good as it gets on television, but the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS analyst doesn’t often get too harsh in the criticism department.

Sunday afternoon, Romo is on the call of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears game. The Buccaneers are thrashing the Bears at halftime, 35-3.

Romo has not-so-subtly made it clear throughout the game that he’s not a fan of what Bears head coach Matt Nagy has done during the game.

Nagy, 43, has probably been on the hot seat for most of the season.

The Bears are 3-3 on the year, but are going to fall to 3-4, barring a historic comeback on Sunday afternoon.

Nagy is 31-23 as the franchise’s head coach. However, he hasn’t had a winning season since Year 1 in 2018, when the Bears went 12-4.

