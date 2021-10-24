Tony Romo Appears To Be Done With 1 NFL Head Coach

You know you’re not doing a good job as an NFL head coach when Tony Romo is not-so-subtly trashing your decision making during a game.

Romo is as good as it gets on television, but the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS analyst doesn’t often get too harsh in the criticism department.

Sunday afternoon, Romo is on the call of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears game. The Buccaneers are thrashing the Bears at halftime, 35-3.

Romo has not-so-subtly made it clear throughout the game that he’s not a fan of what Bears head coach Matt Nagy has done during the game.

Tony Romo sounds both bored and annoyed by the Bears. That alone should be enough to dump Nagy — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) October 24, 2021

Romo trying so hard not to rip Nagy!! It’s ok bro, we all see it — Eddie (@eddieb2) October 24, 2021

Romo is basically saying the #Bears can't run Nagy's offense and they are much better off when they stop trying to make fetch happen. — Rick Camp (@RickCCamp) October 24, 2021

Romo on the last Nagy timeout: "Mmmm… I don't love it…" What a generous way of saying, "That timeout was dumb. It only helps his opponents." #CHIvsTB — The Bizza (@thebizza) October 24, 2021

Nagy, 43, has probably been on the hot seat for most of the season.

The Bears are 3-3 on the year, but are going to fall to 3-4, barring a historic comeback on Sunday afternoon.

Nagy is 31-23 as the franchise’s head coach. However, he hasn’t had a winning season since Year 1 in 2018, when the Bears went 12-4.