Tony Romo Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Chiefs-Texans Start

The Chiefs and the Texans are a couple of minutes away from wrapping up one of the craziest first halves in NFL playoff history. Don’t go anywhere…

Houston shocked Kansas City at the start of the game, jumping out to a 24-0 lead thanks to a 50-plus yard bomb, a blocked punt and a costly Chiefs turnover.

In the moment, it looked like the Chiefs were all but done. The Texans were in great position to reach the AFC Championship Game.

Patrick Mahomes had something to say about that, though. The Chiefs have responded with 21 unanswered points of their own. And Kansas City currently has the ball and is driving.

CBS lead analyst Tony Romo summed it up best.

“You just don’t see this. This is not basketball,” he said.

MAHOMES TO KELCE TOUCHDOWN! WE’VE GOT A BALLGAME! pic.twitter.com/XJoFPb8jnc — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 12, 2020

It’s not basketball. It’s Chiefs-Texans. And it’s better.

If the second half is 1/4 as crazy as the opening 30 minutes, we’re in for an incredible evening of football.