NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo’s Performance Today

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson are on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears.

As usual, Romo is trending on social media for his performance.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS analyst went viral for what he said after Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass. Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass – an NFL record – but the ball was given away by Mike Evans by mistake.

Tampa Bay staffers were able to get the ball back through some negotiation.

Mike Evans accidently gave Tom Brady's 600 TD game ball to a fan and they worked the entire break to try to get it back from the fan. Tony Romo suggested they'll give the fan a date with Gisele 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/oIYu1xmcdu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

Romo faced some criticism for what he said about Gisele.

“Did Romo just suggest an Indecent Proposal for Brady’s 600th TD ball?” one fan wrote.

“Tony Romo needs to go!!!! “ a day with Gisele” in exchange for a football that a fan was given at the Buccaneers- Bears game???!!!!!! Outrageous!!!” another fan added.

Gisele isn’t the only topic of note for Romo on Sunday, though.

The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS analyst does not appear to be a fan of Bears coach Matt Nagy.

Tony Romo sounds both bored and annoyed by the Bears. That alone should be enough to dump Nagy — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) October 24, 2021

Romo trying so hard not to rip Nagy!! It’s ok bro, we all see it — Eddie (@eddieb2) October 24, 2021

Tampa Bay is leading Chicago, 35-3, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on CBS.