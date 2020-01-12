Tony Romo Is Expected To Command Huge Interest This Offseason

Tom Brady and Drew Brees aren’t the only big NFL names who could be on the move this offseason. Tony Romo is set to hit free agency, as well.

Romo, who quickly emerged as the NFL’s best broadcaster after retiring from the Dallas Cowboys, is expected to command serious interest this offseason.

The 39-year-old former quarterback has starred for CBS Sports. He’ll be on the call for this afternoon’s Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans game. CBS surely wants to keep Romo, but they will have competition this offseason.

ESPN is expected to make a big push for Romo.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported earlier this week that Romo could command up to $10 million/year. His current deal at CBS is reportedly for $3 million.

Meanwhile, ESPN/ABC hope to add a Super Bowl in the upcoming round of new NFL TV deals, and having Romo as its lead analyst is viewed as helpful. The money ESPN might offer could get crazy, with six years and $10 million-plus per year seemingly possible. CBS remains the favorite to retain Romo, but it has barely any leverage and will be forced to pay a number its executives found unimaginable a year ago. Romo is making a little more than $3 million this year in the final season of what is essentially his rookie broadcast deal.

Romo seems to like it at CBS, where he’s paired with Jim Nantz. The duo calls the network’s biggest game of the week during the regular season, along with the top AFC playoff games, including the league championship game.

ESPN, meanwhile, only has Monday Night Football and one Wild Card game, but the network is expected to make a push for Super Bowl rights when the NFL TV deal is up. That could provide Romo with the opportunity to call a similar level of games to the ones he does for CBS.

Romo is not expected to make a decision on his future until the spring, as noted by Marchand.

For now, he’ll simply call this afternoon’s game between Kansas City and Houston. It kicks off at 3:05 p.m. E.T. on CBS.