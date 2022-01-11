Tony Romo Has Connections To Both Teams On Sunday

This upcoming Sunday on CBS, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will face off in a highly-anticipated NFC Wild Card matchup.

The connections between color commentator Tony Romo and the Cowboys run deep. But the longtime Dallas quarterback also has a lesser-known tie to the San Francisco franchise.

As pointed out by Niners insider David Lombardi, Romo is an alumni of the Eastern Illinois football program — the same program that produced San Francisco QB1 Jimmy Garappolo.

Yes, Tony Romo, who’ll call 49ers-Cowboys, was a longtime Dallas QB. However, Romo was also an Eastern Illinois QB. That’s where Jimmy Garoppolo played. So Romo has connections to both sides of this one — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 11, 2022

One year ago today, Tony Romo became the first Eastern Illinois player in history to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He finished his collegiate career with 8,212 passing yards and a school/conference-record 85 touchdown passes.

Romo then went on to play 13 years in Dallas — logging 127 starts, 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns along the way.

Now serving as a prolific voice in broadcasting, the former QB will be on the call for CBS in AT&T Stadium this weekend. The game between his former Cowboys and the 49ers will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET.