Tony Romo Criticized For What He Said About Aaron Rodgers

CBS announcer Tony Romo is facing some criticism for how he handled the Aaron Rodgers situation during Sunday’s broadcast.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned NFL analyst didn’t go too hard on Rodgers for how he handled the COVID-19 situation.

Rodgers, who previously said he’d been “immunized,” later revealed himself to be unvaccinated. The Green Bay Packers quarterback attempted to defend himself in a wild Pat McAfee interview earlier this month.

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers said in the interview. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information.

“And at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth, and I’ll get into the whole immunization in a second. But had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.'”

Rodgers made his return to the field on Sunday, taking on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

Many NFL fans were hoping that Romo would’ve taken a harsher stance on Rodgers.

Listening to Jim Nantz and Tony Romo explain the Aaron Rodgers situation was embarrassing and another example why we shouldn’t expect network broadcast crews to properly discuss controversial issues related to the sport and League that they cover. — Rocky Lum (@RockyLum) November 14, 2021

Tony Romo defending Rodgers is equally disappointing and unsurprising. — Barbara Seiders (@eigenseide) November 14, 2021

Does Tony Romo actually believe Aaron Rodgers is entitled to anyone's sympathy? Rodgers is a POS. — Sean Glennon (@SeanGlennon) November 14, 2021

Here’s some Nantz and Romo word salad to go on top of that Rodgers word salad. — Tom Kahl (@Tomaskahl) November 14, 2021

Romo is close with the league’s top quarterbacks, so it’s not surprising to see him take a light stance on Rodgers.

Still, it’s very fair for NFL fans to want more from CBS’ top broadcasting team.