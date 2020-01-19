Sports Media Insider Predicts Tony Romo’s Broadcasting Future

Tony Romo is set to call the AFC Championship Game later this afternoon between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans. This could be Romo’s final game for CBS.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is set to hit broadcasting free agency this spring. Romo is in the final year of his deal with CBS. He’s expected to command major interest on the open market.

Romo, arguably the top broadcaster in the sport, is reportedly on the verge of receiving a huge offer from ESPN.

Front Office Sports reported last week that ESPN is preparing a record-setting contract for Romo:

ESPN is preparing an offer that would make Tony Romo the highest-paid sportscaster in TV history, with a multi-year deal that would pay him between $10 million to $14 million annually, said sources.

ESPN and ABC are looking to land a more significant NFL rights package during the next negotiation period. The network’s Monday Night Football broadcasts have been criticized, too. So, it makes sense to make a big push for Romo.

However, most seem to think Romo will be staying put.

Sports Illustrated sports media insider Jimmy Traina predicts Romo will re-up with CBS this offseason.

“Despite being a free agent, I think Romo will re-sign with CBS. The gig is too good for him and CBS has the Super Bowl next season,” he writes.

That makes sense. Romo and Nantz have developed great chemistry during their time in the broadcasting booth. They’re reportedly good friends outside of work, too.

For now, though, Romo is just focused on today’s game.

The Chiefs and the Titans are set to kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T. The game will be on CBS.