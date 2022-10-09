Tony Romo Had Warning For Rest Of NFL On Sunday

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 08: CBS sports analyst Tony Romo speaks during a keynote address by Intel Corp. CEO Brian Krzanich (not pictured) at CES 2018 at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 9-12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CBS' Tony Romo had a warning for the rest of the NFL after the Bills' dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Buffalo made quick work of Mike Tomlin, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers. And with a high-powered offense and a defense to match, Romo believes this is a team to be reckoned with across the National Football League.

It was a perfect execution. Guys made plays. It was windy out there and they still made it look easy. This is a complete football team. And they’re a little banged up. This is scary for opponents right now. ... I know how good the Chiefs are, we’ve done their game. We’re seeing Buffalo now and I’m like, ‘Oh this gonna be one of those.’ Where these two teams, next week is gonna be an all-out.

The Bills and Chiefs meet Oct. 16 in Arrowhead for a rematch of last year's thrilling AFC Divisional Round game.

With both teams coming in hot, we could be in for a game that's just as memorable come 4:25 PM ET next Sunday.