Tony Romo Has Brutally Honest Admission On Cowboys Loss

Tony Romo unfortunately knows what it’s like to lose a playoff game in heartbreaking fashion as a Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

The former Cowboys star turned CBS broadcaster was a part of multiple crushing playoff losses during his time with the franchise.

On Sunday, he was part of another one – this time, though, it came from the broadcasting booth.

The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 23-17, on Sunday afternoon in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs. The game came down to one final play.

Romo's reactions on this call was every single person watching this play. #NFL https://t.co/BSWUaLcmyo — Joseph Staszewski (@Joe_Staszewski) January 17, 2022

Following the contest, Romo made his thoughts on the Cowboys’ loss extremely clear. It was an absolutely crazy way for an NFL playoff game to end.

“It’s a ridiculous way for a football game to end,” the former Cowboys quarterback admitted.

Hey, he’s not wrong. It’s certainly going to take a while for this Cowboys team to get over the playoff loss.