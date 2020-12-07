Tony Romo Identifies A Problem He Sees With The Eagles

There’s clearly a lot of things wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles franchise right now. During the broadcast of the Eagles’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, Tony Romo narrowed it down to one main issue.

The Eagles just can’t seem to keep up with the NFL.

“This team just feels like they’re slower than the other teams,” Romo said.

"This team just feels like they're slower than the other teams." – Tony Romo. A sentence that has been a fair description of the Eagles for three straight years. Why every discussion about their issues has to include roster-building. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) December 6, 2020

A lot of the criticism thrown towards Philadelphia over the past few years has centered around its reluctance to develop young talent.

This fact has been especially prevalent in the Eagles receiving corps this year. With veteran receivers Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson out for most of the season, Philadelphia’s young receivers have been thrust into the spotlight. Second-year pro Travis Fulgham has really been the only one to step up and fill the void.

The Eagles play design also just consistently looks slow to develop. As a result, they just can’t seem to get anything going downfield. In his fifth year in the NFL, Carson Wentz is averaging a career-low six yards per attempt.

Wentz’ poor play has been another sore spot for Philadelphia. The former MVP candidate currently leads the league in interceptions with 15, including three over the past three games.

Many Eagles fans say it’s time for Wentz to make way for rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts. Those fans got their wish on Sunday night.

After Wentz went 6/15 for 79 yards through the first two and a half quarters on Sunday, head coach Doug Pederson finally gave Hurts his chance to shine.

So far, the young QB has thrown for 109 yards and his first career touchdown in a comeback effort against the Packers. But, in an attempt to push the ball down the field trailing 30-16, Hurts also recorded his first career interception.

The Eagles look like they’ll drop yet another game tonight, sending their record to 3-8-1 on the season.

Philadelphia have another tough matchup next Sunday when they take on the New Orleans Saints.