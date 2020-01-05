Tony Romo Makes Bold 2020 Prediction For The Patriots

CBS analyst Tony Romo was on the call for Saturday night’s AFC Wild Card game between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans. Following the Titans’ 20-13 win over the Patriots, Romo made an offseason prediction for New England.

Romo believes this will be the offseason that Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels go their separate ways.

“It feels that way, and to me, it feels that you’re going to see the three of them [Brady, Belichick, and McDaniels] go separately,” Romo said.

That certainly seems possible after Saturday night.

“It feels that way, and to me, it feels that you’re going to see the three of them [Brady, Belichick, and McDaniels] go separately.” – Tony Romo on whether the Patriots Dynasty is over pic.twitter.com/amu3AmwQ7u — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 5, 2020

It’s tough to see Belichick going anywhere, but McDaniels is likely to become a head coach in 2020. He has interviews set up with multiple NFL franchises beginning next week.

Brady, meanwhile, made it clear following the game that he wants to keep playing. However, it remains to be seen if it’ll be in New England.

“I would say [retirement is] pretty unlikely,” Brady said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m not going to predict it. No one needs to make choices at this point. I love playing football. I love playing for this team. I’ve loved playing for this team for two decades and winning a lot of games. I don’t know what it looks like moving forward, so we’ll just take it day to day.”

Will Romo be right about the Patriots in 2020?