Tony Romo Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Tony Romo attends the 2018 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

The trade market has been dry for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but Tony Romo doesn't see that being the case for much longer.

Speaking to "The Zach Gelb Show" on Tuesday, CBS' lead analyst wouldn't go as far as predicting where Jimmy G will eventually land, but once he's healthy Romo knows teams will come calling.

Telling the host:

I don't have a thought [on where Garoppolo lands]. The biggest thing is, he's got to get healthy with his shoulder. But, when he gets healthy, you'll see teams coming in. Right now, I think the Niners are staying pat. Because as soon as a quarterback gets injured in camp or in preseason, something usually happens where someone gets banged up, a bit. You'll see that'll be when the value will go up, and the 49ers will get more value than they're getting right now.

Romo went on to say that he could "see" Garoppolo getting traded to the Seahawks. But it all depends on what San Francisco thinks it has in its 30-year-old QB.

Continuing: