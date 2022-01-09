Tony Romo Names 1 Team That Could Make Leap In 2022

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS analyst Tony Romo has named one team that could make a big leap in 2022.

Romo is on the call of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers.

The Buccaneers are playing for playoff seeding, while the Panthers have already been eliminated from postseason contention.

It was a disappointing season for the Panthers, who entered the year with playoff hopes in Year 2 of the Matt Rhule era. While Carolina disappointed this season, Romo believes they could be a squad that makes a big jump in 2022.

Romo thinks one thing is necessary this offseason, though – an improved offensive line.

“This is the team that takes a leap next season if they get an offensive line,” Romo said on CBS on Sunday night.

The Panthers will have to figure out the quarterback position, as well. Will we see Sam Darnold or someone else starting for Carolina in 2022?