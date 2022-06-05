Tony Romo Pays Tribute To Marion Barber: Fans React

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 03: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys sits on the bench late in the fourth quarter as the Washington Redskins beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-23 at AT&T Stadium on January 3, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Between 2006 and 2009, Tony Romo and Marion Barber gave the Dallas Cowboys a passing and rushing combination that the team hadn't enjoyed since Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith.

Over the weekend, Romo paid tribute to his recently departed former teammate. Taking to Twitter this morning, Romo offered his thoughts and prayers to Barber and his family.

"Cowboys fans will never forget his aggressive running style and shear energy he brought every time he was on the field. He could run, block, catch and he do all the dirty work and ask for more. It was a pleasure playing alongside him," Romo wrote.

Romo praised Barber for his incredible smile, heart and presence. He said that Barber could bring the entire locker room together "in an instant."

"I loved being around Marion. His demeanor and spirit affected and touched more people than he ever realized. I was definitely one of those people. RIP Marion Barber III."

Cowboys fans were in awe of the touching statement Romo made:

Tony Romo and Marion Barber reached NFL stardom at the same time.

As Romo was getting his first NFL starts under Bill Parcells and Wade Phillips, Barber was rising through the ranks as an elite power back.

Between 2006 and 2009, Barber recorded over 4,500 yards from scrimmage and 44 touchdowns. He led the team in rushing between 2007 and 2009, and made the Pro Bowl in 2007.

Barber's 47 rushing touchdowns rank fourth in Dallas' illustrious history.

Our hearts go out to Marion Barber's family and loved ones.