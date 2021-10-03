The Spun

NFL Fans React To Tony Romo’s Performance On Sunday

Tony Romo during a golf outing this year.SPRINGFIELD, MO - JULY 22: Tony Romo, former NFL quarterback, looks on from the 17th tee during the first round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper at Highland Spring Country Club on July 22, 2021 in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson were on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was all Green Bay on Sunday, as the Packers handled the Steelers with relative ease – thanks in part to a controversial penalty – improving to 3-1 on the season.

Green Bay defeated Pittsburgh, 27-17, in a game that wasn’t really as close as the final score would indicate. From the start of the second half onward, the Packers were in serious control of the contest.

Romo is once again getting major praise for his performance in the broadcasting booth.

Romo did face a little bit of criticism, though.

The former quarterback typically goes easy on the quarterbacks in the game he is calling. There’s still a brotherhood, there, so it’s somewhat understandable.

However, during today’s game, he probably could have been a little harsher on Ben Roethlisberger.

“Getting to the point where Tony Romo may even need to levy a bit of criticism. He’s trying so damn hard not to say a bad word about Roethlisberger. Broadcasting gymnastics,” Tyler Dunne tweeted.

If there’s something to criticize Romo for, it’s definitely that.

However, you’re probably not going to see Romo criticize these legacy quarterbacks anytime soon.

