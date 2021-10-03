NFL Fans React To Tony Romo’s Performance On Sunday

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson were on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was all Green Bay on Sunday, as the Packers handled the Steelers with relative ease – thanks in part to a controversial penalty – improving to 3-1 on the season.

Green Bay defeated Pittsburgh, 27-17, in a game that wasn’t really as close as the final score would indicate. From the start of the second half onward, the Packers were in serious control of the contest.

Romo is once again getting major praise for his performance in the broadcasting booth.

Tony Romo > Cris Collinsworth every day of the damn week — Khaleesi (@dnel44) October 3, 2021

TJ Watt is engaged to a former soccer player from Wisconsin… Tony Romo “she must have been the one to show him how to use his foot”…. Savage — Joe Holt (@joeholt4444) October 3, 2021

“Davante Adams Jim, I think he might be the best receiver in the NFL. He’s the best route runner.” — Tony Romo pic.twitter.com/eZeEGjXRaa — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) October 3, 2021

Romo did face a little bit of criticism, though.

The former quarterback typically goes easy on the quarterbacks in the game he is calling. There’s still a brotherhood, there, so it’s somewhat understandable.

However, during today’s game, he probably could have been a little harsher on Ben Roethlisberger.

“Getting to the point where Tony Romo may even need to levy a bit of criticism. He’s trying so damn hard not to say a bad word about Roethlisberger. Broadcasting gymnastics,” Tyler Dunne tweeted.

Getting to the point where Tony Romo may even need to levy a bit of criticism. He’s trying so damn hard not to say a bad word about Roethlisberger. Broadcasting gymnastics. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) October 3, 2021

If there’s something to criticize Romo for, it’s definitely that.

However, you’re probably not going to see Romo criticize these legacy quarterbacks anytime soon.