Tony Romo Predicts Starting Quarterback For Steelers

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 08: CBS sports analyst Tony Romo speaks during a keynote address by Intel Corp. CEO Brian Krzanich (not pictured) at CES 2018 at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

There aren't many quarterback controversies heading into 2022, but the biggest one is undoubtedly unfolding with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This week, Tony Romo weighed in on who might win.

Appearing on The Zach Gelb Show, Romo was asked who would will start in Week 1 between Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett. Romo asserted that Trubisky will ultimately win the battle.

"I think you'll see Trubisky start. I mean, like, once you've been in the league for a while, you have such an advantage over someone else coming in learning a system. I mean, it's really hard for a youngster to learn. When you have a guy who's been in the league for three or four years, I mean, he has a very big advantage on just terminology, communication in the huddle, just overall. That'll be tough, I think, to start by that point. But [it] doesn't mean that he can't later on," Romo said, via Steelers Depot.

Romo's reasoning certainly seems to be in line with what many analysts have concluded. Even Ben Roethlisberger himself didn't start Week 1 of his rookie season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a rather interesting position heading into 2022. On one hand, there's little doubt that their offense will behave very differently now that Big Ben is no longer the starter.

The Steelers also have to weigh the expectations of being a playoff contender every year while trying to develop their rookie first-round draft pick.

It will be interesting to see how the quarterback battle plays out in training camp and the preseason. The final decision will likely decide their entire season.

Do you agree with Tony Romo?