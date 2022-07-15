NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Tony Romo attends the 2018 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season.

As it stands right now, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky holds the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But with training camp and preseason still ahead, that could easily change before Week 1.

That being said, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo believes Trubisky will ultimately start the season as the Steelers' QB1.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this statement from Romo.

"So Romo is like most people. And I think that Mitchell will fare well if he does get the starting gig," one fan said.

"No, Kenny Pickett will start the season for the Steelers," another opposed.

In response to Ben Roethlisberger's retirement after the 2021 season, the Steelers acquired Trubisky in a trade with the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason. The former Chicago Bears starter signed a two-year, $14.25 million contract with the Pittsburgh organization — seemingly poised as the team's next starter.

But when the Steelers selected Pickett as the first quarterback off the board in the 2022 draft, Trubisky's QB1 role was immediately called into question.

