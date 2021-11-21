Tony Romo Reacts To The Lamar Jackson News

The Ravens received some pretty devastating news when it came down that Lamar Jackson couldn’t go today due to illness.

But all is not lost, according to CBS TV analyst Tony Romo.

The former Cowboys QB actually thinks the Ravens offense won’t look too different than it does when Lamar is behind center.

“I think he plays a lot like Lamar,” Romo said. “Eventually, they’re going to get back to who they are. I don’t think this offense will change much and I think he’ll be okay.”

Tyler Huntley is making his first career NFL start with Jackson out of the lineup.

The second-year signal-caller hasn’t seen much action since joining the Ravens. His only snaps with Baltimore this season came in conclusion of a Week 7 blowout over the Bengals. Huntley completed 5-11 passes for 39 yards.

Huntley played his college ball at Utah and was a three-year starter.

When healthy, he was one of the most productive QB’s in the nation. His senior year, Huntley was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection and battled Heisman winner Joe Burrow for the highest completion percentage in the nation.

Tyler Huntley was amazing this preseason and as a senior at Utah in 2019, he threw 19 TDs against 4 INTs while completing over 73 percent — Larry Hartstein (@LarryHartstein) November 21, 2021

He finished the year with 3,092 yards and 19 touchdowns to just four picks. He also was a threat on the ground with 290 yards and five rushing TD’s.

Coming into the NFL, Huntley was projected as a late-round/priority free agent prospect who could “make all the NFL throws” and might have the run-pass talent to work in the right offensive scheme.

The Ravens are hoping he can channel some of that in his spot start for Lamar Jackson on Sunday. If only for just a game.