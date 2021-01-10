Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Tony Romo On Sunday

This afternoon’s game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears is airing on two different TV channels.

The main broadcast, led by Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, is airing on CBS. The kids-themed broadcast, led by Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson, is airing on Nickelodeon.

The Nickelodeon broadcast is a fun one, with Burleson often explaining aspects of the game in kids terms. For example, Burleson referred to Saints do-it-all man Taysom Hill as the “kid at recess who’s good at everything.”

Not everyone is sold completely on the broadcast, though.

Mostly, fans just want to hear from Tony Romo on Sunday afternoon. The fans are tuning into the Nickelodeon broadcast for a bit to see what it’s like, only to tune back to Romo. He’s probably the best in-game analyst in the NFL, after all.

Cool. The first down line is orange and moves a little. Switching back to Romo. pic.twitter.com/shi8UCRPwk — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) January 10, 2021

When I have to choose between Tony Romo or Spongebob pic.twitter.com/1uqwohwU1v — YokeMeister (@TrashTvGod) January 10, 2021

I want to watch Nickelodeon for the fun graphics and all but I’m not missing Romo — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 10, 2021

nick broadcast is cool but im going back to romo — charles (fedex slayer) mcdonald (@FourVerts) January 10, 2021

For those who can’t decide, maybe watch the fun Nickelodeon broadcast in the first half and then tune into CBS for the second half.

The Saints are leading the Bears, 7-0, early in the first half on Sunday afternoon.

Today’s games are airing on CBS and Nickelodeon.