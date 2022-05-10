Tony Romo, Troy Aikman Trending Following Tom Brady News

STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 14: Tony Romo speaks on TV after winning the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2019 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)

We finally know what Tom Brady will be doing with his life once he retires. The NFL legend will become the lead NFL analyst for FOX when he steps away from his playing career.

Not only will Brady be the network's lead analyst; he'll become the highest-paid broadcaster in the entire industry.

According to a report, Brady will make $20 to $25 million per year working for FOX.

Other lead analysts like Tony Romo and Troy Aikman can't be happy about that.

"NEWS: Tom Brady's deal with Fox will likely be the richest in sports broadcasting history — at over $20 million per year. Both Tony Romo and Troy Aikman earn $18M annually," said Front Office Sports.

"Tom Brady will step into richest pact in sports media history, sources tell @FOS. Once he retires from NFL, Brady will earn $20 million to $25 million a year as No. 1 analyst for Fox. Brady will surpass both Troy Aikman of ESPN and Tony Romo of CBS," said Michael McCarthy.

"Brady will earn between $20-$25M under Fox deal and is also believed to be longer than five years in the $190-$200M range, estimated sources. By comparison, Troy Aikman’s new deal will pay him over $90M over five years. Tony Romo’s deal will pay him $180M over 10 years," Ben Becker tweeted.

Brady will begin working for FOX when he retires from playing.