Tony Romo will have a new partner in the broadcast booth for Sunday’s Panthers-Buccaneers game.

Romo has spent almost all of his broadcasting career sitting and working alongside the legendary Jim Nantz. However, Nantz won’t be available to call Sunday’s NFC South bout.

Nantz has entered health and safety protocols and will not be in the broadcast booth this Sunday.

CBS has chosen Tom McCarthy to join Romo in the booth for Sunday’s Panthers-Buccaneers game, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Tony Romo and Tom McCarthy will no doubt discuss at length on Sunday the entire Antonio Brown fiasco.

If it were up to Tom Brady, though, he’d like the Buccaneers and media to move past the situation and focus on football.

“I think there’s a lot of personal, obviously, feelings. I don’t think this is really the week to discuss it though,” Brady said. “I’m just going to do the best I can do as the quarterback of the team, try to put together a great week and finish strong. You just always deal with different things over the course of the season and that’s what we’re doing this week.”

The Buccaneers will try and win their 13th game of the season when they battle the Panthers on Sunday.

