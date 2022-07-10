Tony Romo Wins American Century Championship Golf Tournament

SPRINGFIELD, MO - JULY 22: Tony Romo, former NFL quarterback, looks on from the 17th tee during the first round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper at Highland Spring Country Club on July 22, 2021 in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)

Tony Romo just won a celebrity golf event for the third time.

Romo participated in the American Century Championship again this weekend and won the event on the second hole of a three-man playoff, per Field Yates.

The CBS announcer beat out Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski and former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder in the playoff. All three shot a 62 in the final round before a playoff was needed.

Annika Sorenstam finished right below those three and she was followed by Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen and retired tennis player Mardy Fish.

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry also participated in the event and finished tied for 16th, while Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished 51st.

The event also had Aaron Rodgers, Alex Smith, and Derek Carr as participants.

Romo will try to win this tournament for the fourth time next year.