NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo’s Super Bowl Performance

Tony Romo never made the Super Bowl as an NFL quarterback, but the former Dallas Cowboys star has now done a couple as a broadcaster.

Sunday night, Romo and Jim Nantz were on the call for Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers topped the Chiefs, 31-9, to win it all. This was Tom Brady’s seventh championship, but his first with Tampa Bay. The former New England Patriots star won it all in his first season with his new franchise.

Romo had extreme praise for Brady throughout the contest, calling the quarterback the greatest in NFL history. Since the game wasn’t very close, there weren’t a ton of big moments for Romo and Nantz. NFL fans seemed mostly happy by the CBS broadcast performance, though there were some criticisms.

Nantz and Romo have ignored the Britt Reid story. It is a very relevant topic considering, on a human level, there is a little girl in a terrible condition and, less importantly, but an issue, the impact it has had on the Reid's dad, the head coach of the Chiefs. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 8, 2021

With a couple of minutes to go in the game, the CBS broadcast officially discussed the Britt Reid story.

With less than 4 minutes remaining in the game, CBS finally mentioned the Britt Reid story. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 8, 2021

Romo and Nantz were also criticized for being a little too critical of the personal foul penalty on Bucs defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr.

We gotta stop with the overreaction on “unsportsmanlike” conduct. Romo & Nantz acting like Winfield took a 2 by 4 to the back of Hill’s knees — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) February 8, 2021

Overall, though, most fans seemed to enjoy the broadcast from Nantz and Romo.

I was hesitant on whether that was a penalty or not but then Romo told me it was so I believed it — Jordan Kaplan (@JKap415) February 8, 2021

I’m glad Tony Romo is announcing the #SuperBowl though, he’s my favorite 🎙🙌🏼😆 pic.twitter.com/Nu9uOK7W2W — Roland Castillejo (@aKidNamedRoland) February 8, 2021

NBC will have the broadcast of the Super Bowl next year, meaning we’ll have Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the call.