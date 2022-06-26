Top 2022 MLB Draft Prospect Appears To Have Withdrawn

It's a good day to be a Vanderbilt Commodore.

Over the weekend, Andrew Dutkanych, a right-handed pitcher and top MLB prospect chose to attend Vandy this fall and will withdraw from the draft.

Per MLB.com's Jim Callis, "Indiana HS RHP Andrew Dutkanych, a potential 1st-rder, has informed teams that he intends to attend Vanderbilt. No word yet on whether he has officially withdrawn from the MLB Draft."

According to Baseball America, it is confirmed that Dutkanych has withdrawn from the draft. He now won't be eligible to enter his name until 2024.

He'll now join what should be an incredible recruiting class for the Commodores. Vanderbilt is currently slated to land seven high school baseball recruits ranked within the nation's top 100.

Dutkanych is regarded as the No. 35 prospect in his class. At 6-foot-3, 205-pounds, the Indiana native is a power arm with a no-nonsense, bulldog approach on the mound.

According to his scouting report, the righty possesses a live 93-96 MPH fastball, a sharp-biting 83-97 MPH slider, a 12-6 curve and an occasional 85 MPH changeup.