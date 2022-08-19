Top 49ers Executive: We're Happy To Keep Jimmy Garoppolo

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 and Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers talk to each other on the sidelines before their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Despite the San Francisco organization giving him permission to seek a trade partner earlier this year, Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the 49ers' roster.

According to Niners owner Jed York, the franchise is happy to keep its veteran quarterback on the squad.

“I’ve said this before, you can’t have enough good quarterbacks and good football players,” York told Tim Kawakami on The TK Show, per The Athletic. “I’m not going to get into roster discussions and what John (Lynch) and Kyle (Shanahan) want to do, but I will support them in sort of anything that they want to make this team as good as it can possibly be.

“I watched it with Joe (Montana) and Steve (Young) and I realize the salary cap is different today than having no salary cap. But we’ve said it before: We’re happy to keep Jimmy. We’re happy to have him on the roster. And if that’s the case, then that’s the case.”

The team has moved on to Trey Lance as its starting quarterback for the 2022 season. While Jimmy G served as an excellent veteran mentor for the former No. 3 pick in his rookie year, it's probably best to fully commit to one main QB option this coming season.

The odds of Garoppolo remaining on the Niners' roster are extremely slim. York very well could be trying to drive up the QB's trade price by hinting at a possible retention.

The Cleveland Browns, who will now be without Deshaun Watson for the first 11 games of the season, have emerged as a favorite to go after Garoppolo.