Top Big 12 Assistant Coach Has Reportedly Been Fired

WACO, TX - OCTOBER 17: A general view as the Baylor Bears take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first quarter at McLane Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

All of the Big 12 head coaches managed to retain their jobs this year. But the same can't be said for all of the top assistants.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has been dismissed from his position. Rittenberg noted that Roberts was "a longtime mentor" of Bears head coach Dave Aranda.

Roberts was the first coach to give Dave Aranda the position of defensive coordinator while he was head coach at Delta State. The two reconnected in reverse roles when Aranda was hired by Baylor in 2020.

But after going from Big 12 champions and Sugar Bowl winners to 6-6 and losers of their last three games while giving up nearly 100 points in the process, a change was almost inevitable.

In addition, safeties coach and special teams coordinator Ronnie Wheat has also been dismissed.

The Big 12 Conference is on the verge of a massive overhaul with Texas and Oklahoma departing for the SEC while BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are joining to fill the void.

As a result, every Big 12 team is scrambling to set themselves up to be the new resident power in the conference once those two titans leave.

Baylor wants to get one step ahead on that front. Given what they've done in three short years under Aranda, there will be no shortage of top candidates they can pursue.

Who should replace Ron Roberts at Baylor?