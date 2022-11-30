Top Big Ten Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

Washington led the Wildcats in receiving with 65 catches for 694 yards this season. This was his second straight season with more than 500 yards receiving as he reeled in 44 passes for 578 yards during his junior season in 2021.

As a graduate transfer, Washington was able to enter the transfer portal before the beginning of the 45-day transfer portal window that opens on Dec. 5.

Washington joined the Northwestern program as a three-star wide receiver recruit in the 2019 class. The Georgia native spent all four seasons of his undergraduate career in Evanston.

Washington should be a top-tier option for teams looking to add weapons at the wide receiver position this offseason.