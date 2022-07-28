Top Broncos Executive Stepping Down After Sale

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Brittany Bowlen is no longer with the Denver Broncos.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Bowlen informed the team last month that she decided to step away from her position since new ownership was coming in.

Klis is also reporting that Bowlen told Broncos employees that this was the right thing to do. Bowlen even received a standing ovation from people inside the organization when she announced that she was leaving.

We're currently getting closer to the sale of the Broncos becoming official.

On Wednesday, the NFL's Finance Committee met to discuss the matter and unanimously approved Rob Walton's bid for the team. It's expected to come in at around $4.65 billion.

The sale is set to be approved by the rest of the NFL owners next month.

When it does go through, it's going to be the largest sale in NFL history, per CBS.