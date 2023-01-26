Top Candidate For Denver Broncos Has Reportedly Emerged

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: A detailed view of a Denver Broncos helmet during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos might be getting closer to hiring their next head coach.

They've had interviews with numerous candidates, including Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, Dan Quinn, and DeMeco Ryans. Harbaugh and Quinn are staying with their respective teams while it's unknown whether Payton will want to coach this season.

That has led the Broncos to zero in on Ryans, per Benjamin Allbright.

"I love Dan Quinn and I will secretly root for whatever team he goes to coach, Including if he comes to Denver. I believe the Broncos are circling Ryans," Allbright tweeted.

Ryans is currently the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. He's been in that position since 2021 after he was originally hired by the team in 2017 to be their defensive quality control coach.

He would be a stout fit for the Broncos since they had one of the better defenses in the NFL this past season.

The trick will be finding an offensive coordinator that can get quarterback Russell Wilson back on track.

We'll have to see if he is indeed the hire.