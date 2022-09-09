Top Cardinals Wide Receiver Officially Ruled Out For Game vs. Chiefs

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore suffered a hamstring injury during practice on Thursday.

After undergoing an MRI, the 22-year-old wideout has officially been ruled out for the Cardinals' season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Moore had just returned to practice on Wednesday after battling a separate injury issue. The severity of his new hamstring injury is unknown, but it will hold him out for at least the first game of the 2022 season.

Moore has a history with hamstring injuries. A Grade 1 strain ended his 2019 season at Purdue, and the same injury caused him to miss three games in 2020. The second-round pick also missed time with a concussion and neck injury during his rookie NFL season in 2021, finishing the year with 54 catches for 435 yards and one touchdown.

In addition to Moore's absence, the Cardinals will also be without star wide receiver De'Andre Hopkins, who's suspended for the first six games of the season. Veteran tight end Zach Ertz is also questionable with a calf injury.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and A.J. Green will take the lion's share of targets in Sunday's season opener.