Top College Football Recruit Reportedly Signing With Agency

2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson committed to the USC Trojans last year and is in for a massive financial windfall thanks to NIL. With so much money potentially on the table, he's made a pretty significant decision.

According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports - the sports agency run by LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul. In signing with Klutch Sports, Nelson becomes the first high school athlete to ever sign for the prestigious agency.

Klutch Sports already represents several dozen NFL and NBA players. Over the years they've negotiated billions in NBA contracts alone.

Nelson signing with Klutch Sports represents a pretty significant shift in finances and potential reach for athletes. With one year left in high school he can potentially make millions in NIL deals before he even steps foot on USC's campus.

247Sports rates Malachi Nelson as the No. 5 player in the Class of 2023. He is the No. 4 quarterback in the nation, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of California.

Nelson is already a star in the state of California, but with USC joining the Big Ten, his potential brand reach could stretch from coast to coast before he even takes a snap in college.

He may be the first to sign with an agency as big as Klutch Sports, but he won't be the last by a long shot.

