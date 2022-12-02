Top College Football Rivalry Won't Happen In Bowl Game - Here's Why

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 24: Chris Harris #16 of the Kansas Jayhawks breaks up a pass intended for Chase Coffman #45 of the Missouri Tigers during the game at Arrowhead Stadium November 24, 2007 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Missouri-Kansas football rivalry has been dormant since 2011. But this year, there was an opportunity for the two teams to meet in the Liberty Bowl.

Unfortunately, this rivalry matchup will not happen.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the Missouri program did not want to face the Jayhawks in bowl-game action this year.

The Liberty Bowl is one of the three bowl games that matches SEC and Big 12 opponents. Both Missouri and Kansas are 6-6.

“A 6-6 team dictating who they don’t want to play in a bowl?” an industry source said, per McMurphy. “What a world. What a world.”

The historic Missouri-Kansas rivalry ended when the Tigers left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2011. The two schools will resume the series in 2025 when it begins a stretch of four games agreed upon in 2020.

Missouri leads the all-time series 57-54-9.