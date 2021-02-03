Top FCS CFB Program Reportedly Opts Out Of Spring Season

As the spring semester approaches, many FCS programs are getting ready to kickoff an unprecedented late-season schedule.

Prior to the start of this school year, all 13 FCS conferences elected to postpone their normal fall slate of games until later in the year due to COVID-19 concerns. Despite equal (if not worse) current pandemic figures, most of the leagues teams are good to go with the original plan.

But, the Southwestern Athletic Conference powerhouse Alcorn State has opted to go another route. After days of discussion, the Braves have opted to cancel their 2021 spring season, per FootballScoop sources.

Sources: SWAC power Alcorn State opting out of spring season https://t.co/iSa3hy0JD9 — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) February 3, 2021

Under head coach Fred McNair, Alcorn State has been a perennial conference title contender over the past few years. In addition to a streak of six divisional titles dating back to 2014, the Braves have claimed SWAC championships in 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019.

The decision to cancel the season was reportedly a joint venture by school officials, coaches and players. Prior to the official decision, it was clear that McNair was concerned with the safety of his players.

“We’ve been very quiet down here,” McNair told FootballScoop last month, “and we’re trying to get our guys ready for the spring and ready to battle in the spring and keep our guys healthy down here. So, we’ve got a challenge as a coaching staff to do those things and making sure our guys are doing what they’re supposed to do.”

Let’s see if any more notable FCS names follow suit.