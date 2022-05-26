Top Georgia Assistant Reportedly Earns Massive Raise After National Title

BOWLING GREEN, KY - DECEMBER 5: Head Coach Todd Monken of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on the sidelines during a game against the WKU Hilltoppers at Houchens-Smith Stadium on December 5, 2015 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Hilltoppers defeated the Golden Eagles 45-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart's right-hand man earned a pretty big day after Georgia won the National Championship earlier this year.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken will now make $2 million per season. It's a $750K raise from his previous salary, per the Athens Banner-Herald.

This is a well-deserved raise after how well he did with the offense in the College Football Playoff. He was able to make key adjustments to his offensive scheme which paid dividends against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs put up 33 points on one of the best defenses in the country and 20 of them came in the fourth quarter.

Monken was hired by the program in January of 2020 and is entering his third season under staff.

Georgia will look to repeat in 2022 and if the team is able to pull that off, Monken will be a big reason for it.