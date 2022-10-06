Top High School Football Player Found Shot To Death

MANHATTAN, KS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of football on the field prior to a game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Charlotte 49ers on September 9, 2017 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

A top high school football player in the state of Georgia has passed away.

17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia on Thursday morning. He was found dead in a parking lot, per a report.

DeWitt was one of the top players at Jefferson High school before his sudden passing.

"The Jefferson High School Football program is heartbroken as we mourn the loss of one of our own, Elijah DeWitt. The DeWitt family is in our thoughts and prayers. We appreciate your understanding as we respect the family’s privacy during this time," a statement from Jefferson High School read.

DeWitt was part of the 2023 recruiting class and had an offer from Arkansas State, per his 247Sports profile.

Our thoughts are with DeWitt's family and friends.