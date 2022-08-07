Top Nebraska Football Target Has Telling Admission On Recruitment

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 20: A bag of footballs for the Nebraska Cornhuskers before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The top college football recruit in the state of Nebraska for the 2023 class is four-star athlete Malachi Coleman. But the last few top in-state recruits have been hesitant to take their talents to Lincoln.

In a recent interview, Coleman had a rather telling statement on his mentality as he prepares to make his final decision. Speaking to the Omaha World-Herald, Coleman made it clear that stability is important to him and he won't go to a school that "doesn't know how to get it done."

“If you can’t put it together then I’m not going to go to your school,” Coleman said. “I want to have a good football team. I don’t want to go somewhere that doesn’t know how to get it done. I want to go somewhere I know is going to be stable.”

Nebraska made Coleman's final seven, but have Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon and USC to contend with. His recruiting announcement is slated for October 15.

2021 was a bit of a wakeup call to the Nebraska football program. They went 3-9 in the regular season and finished the year on a six-game losing streak.

In the offseason that followed, Nebraska overhauled their coaching staff while leaving Scott Frost in place. But it's widely believed that 2022 will be Frost's last chance to put it all together for the Huskers.

Nebraska have not landed the commitment of the top in-state recruit since 2020. Perhaps Malachi Coleman will give them the hope that they can still recruit within their own borders.

Will Coleman choose the Cornhuskers?