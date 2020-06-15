Top NFL Agent Comments On Colin Kaepernick’s Future

You can count arguably the most powerful agent in the NFL among those who believe Colin Kaepernick should have a job.

Prominent NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus, whose loaded client list includes Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, believes Kaepernick should get signed.

Kaepernick, who played in the NFL from 2011-16, was essentially ousted from the league due to his national anthem kneeling. Recent events have many across the country looking for the NFL to give Kaepernick a job.

“I think [Kaepernick] should get signed,” Rosenhaus told Christian Red of NBCNews.com. “I think he will get signed. It’s really important for the NFL to give him a chance. That would be great for the league at this juncture. I think it would reflect very well on everything that Kaepernick has stood up for over the last several years. He was really ahead of his time with a lot of the things he was saying. If you play many of his interviews years ago, they’re spot on today.”

Kaepernick has reportedly been working out hard for the last several years. He remains interested in getting signed.

ESPN reported earlier this week that four teams could emerge as landing spots for the quarterback.

“A couple of options: Tennessee Titans, because they love to run that play action. Ryan Tannehill, using his athleticism. They don’t have a natural backup right now, so that would be a good fit.

“And then the dearth of quarterback quality in places like Washington and Jacksonville, those are options potentially. And then the Los Angeles Chargers because they have Justin Herbert, the rookie, if they want to give him a true redshirt year they could roll with Tyrod Taylor, an athletic quarterback, with Kaepernick right behind him,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said.

It remains to be seen, of course, if any NFL team is actually willing to sign Kaepernick ahead of the 2020 season.