Top NFL Assistant Coach Not Interested In Head Coaching Opportunities

Dozens of coaches are getting interviewed for head coaching opportunities across the NFL this month. But one top candidate is reportedly fine with where he's at - for now, at least.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he doesn't consider his current job a "stepping stone" and as a result does not plan to interview for the vacant Indianapolis Colts job this week. He did open the door to interviewing next week if the Colts are still interested though.

Per Giants insider Art Stapleton, Martindale explained that he considers the position of Giants DC to be a "destination" job as opposed to a job where he can simply improve his resume/CV.

Martindale joined the Giants as defensive coordinator after spending the previous four in the same role with the Baltimore Ravens. He has decades of coaching experience at the college and pro level and has been a candidate for numerous head coaching jobs in the past.

Wink Martindale's decision is curiously timed as just a couple of days ago, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka announced that he will not be pursuing head coaching opportunities during the Giants' playoff run either.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll has clearly done an excellent job of keeping his coaches just as focused as his players on the task at hand.

Will this be Martindale's only season as defensive coordinator of the Giants?